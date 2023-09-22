Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd Results Of The Extraordinary General Meeting

Decisions of the EGM

Composition of the Board

The number of members of the Board was confirmed as seven. Christine Roth and Marie-Louise Fjällskog were elected as new members to the Board for a term that ends at the end of the next annual general meeting. Following the election, the Board of the Company comprises of the following members: Frank Armstrong (Chair), Marie-Louise Fjällskog, Markku Jalkanen, Erik Ostrowski, John Poulos, Tuomo Pätsi and Christine Roth.

Amendment of the Option Plan 2015

The EGM resolved to amend the terms and conditions of the option programme adopted by the Company's extraordinary general meeting on September 15, 2015, which has later been amended by the decision of the annual general meetings held on May 16, 2017, May 18, 2020 and April 23, 2021 (the“Option Plan 2015”) so that the subscription period for shares based on the options is extended by two (2) years, i.e., until 30 September 2025. The amendment applies to all options under the Option Plan 2015 (A options, B options, C options and D options). The terms and conditions of the Option Plan 2015 remains otherwise unchanged.

Minutes of the EGM

The minutes of the EGM will be available on the Company's website from October 5, 2023 at the latest.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through targeting myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at .

