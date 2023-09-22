Leo Cancer Care Teams Up With Klarity To Bring Further Upright Immobilization Devices To The Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
An example setup of a head and neck cancer patient in the Leo Cancer Care technology using a Klarity mask and a co-developed backrest prototype.
SMALLFIELD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A new collaboration with Klarity has extended Leo Cancer Care 's offering of immobilization devices that will pair with its emerging upright radiation therapy solutions.
Patient immobilization, support and comfort are paramount in reducing motion during treatment as precision is critical when delivering radiation therapy to a cancerous tumor.
Leo Cancer Care's unique upright patient positioning and CT imaging system, utilizing a fixed radiation beam and slow patient rotation, aims to reduce anatomical motion by allowing patients to remain in a more natural upright position.
Research carried out on the solution indicates a matched setup reproducibility and motion to that of existing supine treatments. In addition, patient feedback suggests they feel more comfortable in this position. S.Boisbouvier et al 2022
Klarity is a global supplier of advanced patient positioning devices, with a large range that includes head supports, vacuum bags, baseplates, cushions and masks. All are designed with the patient and clinician in mind to provide safe and comfortable treatments.
The company is joining the growing list of immobilization manufacturers that will offer compatible devices in the upright orientation. Klarity is collaborating with Leo Cancer Care to develop any required adaptations to its existing range, as well as new designs to secure and support patients treated with the upright technology.
Shane Ikner, Radiation Therapist and Training Manager at Leo Cancer Care stated:
“We at Leo Cancer Care are excited about partnering with Klarity as another immobilization vendor to support positioning for upright treatments. As a maturing company, we value our partnerships past, present, and future to support our vision of patient-centric providers for upright therapy.”
The setup and immobilization devices used in upright radiation therapy delivery are not significantly different from the existing solutions available. The backrest remains the centerpiece to connect additional devices, helping to consolidate and simplify the range required for all indications and workflows.
With success in new or novel innovations reliant on great partnerships, Leo Cancer Care is committed to this collaborative approach on the journey of delivering radiation treatments in a 'more human' way.
*Both Klarity and Leo Cancer Care will be attending ASTRO in San Diego on October 1-3, where you will be able to see some of the newly developed devices and prototypes in booth 4207.
Reference: Upright patient positioning for pelvic radiotherapy treatments: S. Boisbouvier, A. Boucaud, R. Tanguy, V. Grégoire, 2022,
Please Note: The Leo Cancer Care technology is not yet commercially available and will not treat patients until the required regulatory approval has been obtained.
