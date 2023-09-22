Personal Care And Cosmetic Preservatives Market Is Estimated To Reach US$ 718.0 Million By 2033 X Herald

Some of the factors driving the market include rising consumer awareness of safer preservatives, an increase in the requirement to preserve personal care goods, and rapid consumption of cosmetic and personal care products worldwide.

For personal care and cosmetic products to be safe and last a long time, preservatives are necessary. They prevent unneeded chemical changes, suppress microbiological growth, and extend the shelf life of items.

Hence, antimicrobial preservatives are gaining huge traction in pharmaceuticals and personal care products, as they protect them from inadvertent contamination.

Further, growing inclinations towards bio-based products has transformed the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market. Growing preference for cosmetic and personal care products containing natural ingredients due to their safe nature is also driving the sales.

As per Fact.MR, natural or bio-based preservatives segment will register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Implementation of stringent regulations and increasing consumer backlash to the use of synthetic chemicals are some of the factors boosting bio-based personal care and chemical preservatives market.

Regionally, Europe is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. Growth in the region is attributed to the growing consumer awareness, presence of leading personal care companies, improved standard of living, and high consumption of cosmetic products in countries such as Germany.

New product development and increasing investments in research & development of organic preservatives is creating lucrative growth avenues within personal care and cosmetic preservatives market. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing bio-based preservatives to increase their sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Survey



With increasing adoption of bio-based personal care and cosmetic products, Europe will lead the global personal care and cosmetic preservatives market during the assessment period.

North America accounted for around 18% of global personal care and cosmetic preservatives demand in 2020.

The U.S. market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Sales of personal care and cosmetic preservatives in China are slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2031. Based on source, natural personal care and cosmetic preservatives category will dominate the global market.

Key Drivers



Rising consumer preference for natural and organic products is creating growth opportunities for personal care and cosmetic preservatives market.

Increasing penetration of online shopping platforms is positively impacting the market growth.

Growing consumer safety concerns fosters the demand for bio-based preservatives and the trend is likely to continue in the future. Surging demand for preservatives from pharmaceutical and personal care sector will continue to provides impetus for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers operating in the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market are focusing on developing new products from bio-based or natural substances. Besides this, they are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, partnerships, new product launches, and collaborations to gain competitive edge.



In June 2021, Sharon Laboratories, world leader of novel preservative solutions for the personal care and cosmetic industry announced the first phase of their corporate footprint in North America. The startup of Sharon Labs USA complements the company's organic growth strategy and a continuation of their focus to be closer to key regions.

In October 2021, SYNERGIO debuts its breakthrough skin microbiome-friendly preservation system uniquely geared to the personal skin care sector. The company recently unveiled BiomEcoTM 94, its first range of 100 % botanically sourced broad-spectrum antimicrobial components that can target specified microorganisms at low concentrations

In March 2020, Clariant expands its preservatives portfolio with the launch of next generation preservative booster Velsan Flex. The 93% RCI (Renewable Carbon Index) innovation is highly versatile and effective in combination with all preservatives, enabling a reduction of typical preservative by as much as 50% while still achieving safe antimicrobial protection for cosmetics. In January 2019, Symrise launched its first benzyl alcohol-based preservative blend with the added power of SymSave H, SymOcide BHO. The new product effectively protects cosmetics from undesired microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria. It is ideal for applications ranging from soaps, shower gels and shampoos to creams and wet wipes.

Some of the prominent players operating in the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market profiled by Fact.MR are:



Ashland

DuPont

Lonza Group Ltd.

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Akema Fine Chemicals

Clariant AG

Lanxess AG

Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd. Others

More Insights on the Global Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of personal care and cosmetic preservatives market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for personal care and cosmetic preservatives with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:



Source



Natural Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives

Synthetic Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives

Chemical Type



Benzoic Acid



Benzyl Alcohol



Ethyl Lauroyl Arginate



MIT/MICT



Parabens



Phenoxyethanol

Others

Application

Rinse Off



Shampoos



Conditioners



Body Washes



Liquid Soaps



Others



Leave On





Creams and Lotions





Wipes





Color Cosmetics





Sunscreens



Hair Gels and Mousses



Leave-in Conditioners Others

Key Questions Covered in the Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Report



The report offers insight into personal care and cosmetic preservatives demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for personal care and cosmetic preservatives market between 2021 and 2031

Personal care and cosmetic preservatives market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry Personal care and cosmetic preservatives market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

