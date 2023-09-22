Aurora Infotech Honored As One Of MSSP Alert's Top 250 Mssps Globally In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Orlando-based Aurora InfoTech earns a spot in the Top 250 MSSPs globally, affirming their dedication to cutting-edge Cybersecurity services. This recognition is a testament to our entire team's unwavering dedication and hard work in delivering innovative, effective security solutions to our customers.” - Roy RichardsonORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Aurora InfoTech , a leading provider of Cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce that it has been included in the prestigious Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers globally. It is the only MSSP in North and Central Florida to have made it to the 2023 list, further validating its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art Cybersecurity services to its customers.
The Top 250 MSSP list is compiled by MSSP Alert, a leading news and analysis source for managed security services providers. They recognize industry leaders based on critical metrics, including revenue growth, Cybersecurity offerings, and their ability to manage and mitigate security threats effectively. Aurora InfoTech's outstanding performance in these areas highlights its commitment to excellence in Cybersecurity.
Roy Richardson, Vice President and Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Aurora InfoTech expressed his excitement regarding the company's inclusion in this esteemed list, "This recognition is a testament to our entire team's unwavering dedication and hard work in delivering innovative, effective security solutions to our customers."
Aurora InfoTech's comprehensive suite of services includes advanced threat detection and response, network security, endpoint security, employee training, vCSO services, VoIP, cloud solutions, and compliance management.
As a recognized leader in the managed security services industry, Aurora InfoTech's focus on innovation and customer service has positioned it as a trusted partner for Orlando businesses seeking proactive Cybersecurity solutions. The company's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends empowers customers to safeguard their critical assets and maintain a resilient security posture.
To learn more about Aurora InfoTech's comprehensive Cybersecurity solutions and how they can benefit your business, please visit their website or contact them at (407) 995-6766.
About Aurora InfoTech:
Aurora InfoTech emerges as a prominent Cybersecurity leader with over 25 years of experience, securing a place among the world's top 250 MSSPs. Tailoring its expertise to the needs of Orlando's Small and Medium-sized businesses, the company provides certified Cybersecurity professionals for 24/7 support. The company offers services such as Cybersecurity Assessments, Remote Security & IT management, Disaster Recovery, Compliance, and Cloud-based Solutions. Aurora InfoTech's commitment to advanced technology comes without additional expenses, solidifying its role as a steadfast partner in modern, secure IT solutions. Learn more here:
