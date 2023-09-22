Kolormatrix Sets A New Standard In Screen Printing With White Plastisol Ink

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A leader in screen printing innovations, Kolormatrix, has introduced a groundbreaking white plastisol screen printing ink set to redefine industry standards by offering unparalleled solutions for companies aiming to perfect their printing techniques.
Fueled by Tanya's passion for printing and strengthened by Brian's extensive 32-year experience in the field, Kolormatrix was founded to nurture and educate the upcoming generation of screen printers. They envisioned a platform offering exceptional education, superior products, and unmatched customer service, underlined by a commitment to making high-quality prints accessible without the dependency on costly materials.
Kolormatrix's representative expressed enthusiasm about this release, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our white plastisol ink, a product that exemplifies our commitment to quality and innovation in screen printing. It's not just about offering products; it's about creating value and setting new standards in the screen printing industry."
Kolormatrix holds a distinguished membership with SGIA, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional technical support to clients. The relentless pursuit by Kolormatrix to establish and maintain customer trust is epitomized by their consistent delivery of 5-star quality and service.
"The trust and satisfaction of our clientele are our utmost priorities," the spokesperson shared. "Kolormatrix continuously strives to exceed client expectations by offering products and services that embody excellence and reliability."
Kolormatrix offers various services, including 24-hour color matching, screen re-stretching, photo screen services, film positive output, service and repair, and comprehensive technical training. The company operates from a vast 15,000 sqft warehouse and a 5,000 sqft equipment showroom featuring various new, used, and refurbished equipment. Through their innovative Kolor Kash program, they accommodate trade-ins and purchase used equipment.
The launch of white plastisol ink aligns with the company's ethos, reflecting their ongoing endeavors to incorporate advanced technology to devise products synonymous with quality and accessibility. Especially appealing to companies interested in white plastisol ink, this initiative ensures accessibility to premium products that augment their printing proficiency.
About Kolormatrix -
Kolormatrix is a trailblazer in the screen printing industry, emphasizing education, top-quality products, and unparalleled customer service for the upcoming generation of screen printers. With a vast inventory and extensive service offerings, the company operates from a spacious facility featuring new, used, and refurbished equipment, showcasing its commitment to quality and innovation in screen printing.
