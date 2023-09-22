Kuwait Parliament Speaker Congratulates Saudi Arabia On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun addressed on Friday a cable of congratulations to the Saudi Shura Council chairperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sheikh, on his country's national day.
The parliament speaker Al-Saadoun, in the cable, underscored depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries, recalled the Kingdom's historic stance on the side of the Kuwait and in support of causes of the Arab and Muslim nations.
Moreover, Al-Saadoun lauded Riyadh's achievements that have been made during era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Saud, wishing the Kingdom lasting security and safety and the brotherly Saudi people more progress and prosperity. (end)
