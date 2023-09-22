Smoke Screen Put Up In Sevastopol Bay As Local Residents Hear Explosions

The relevant statement was made by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to local residents, some explosions were heard in the city. The passage of vessels was suspended.

The Russian occupation authorities of the peninsula are reporting on 'demining' works in Feodosia. Meanwhile, road traffic on the Kerch Bridge was also halted.

Earlier, Russian invaders were complaining of drone attacks on Russia's Krasnodar Krai and the temporarily occupied Crimea.