Smoke Screen Put Up In Sevastopol Bay As Local Residents Hear Explosions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Blasts have been heard in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol. Smoke can be seen over Sevastopol Bay.
The relevant statement was made by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to local residents, some explosions were heard in the city. The passage of vessels was suspended.
The Russian occupation authorities of the peninsula are reporting on 'demining' works in Feodosia. Meanwhile, road traffic on the Kerch Bridge was also halted.
Earlier, Russian invaders were complaining of drone attacks on Russia's Krasnodar Krai and the temporarily occupied Crimea.
MENAFN22092023000193011044ID1107119737
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.