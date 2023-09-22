Azerbaijan Ready To Provide Medical Assistance To Wounded Servicemen Of Armenian Origin - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijani
side is ready to provide medical assistance to wounded servicemen
of Armenian origin, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head
of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration
Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
At a meeting with the ICRC Baku Office, the Azerbaijani side
expressed its readiness to provide medical assistance to wounded
servicemen of Armenian origin or help them through the ICRC.
"Upon the inquiry, movement of ICRC medical vehicles will be
supported to collect wounded military personnel. For this purpose,
we are also ready to allocate emergency medical vehicles and
provide medical care. For medical evacuations to Armenia medical
vehicles can also come from Armenia," Hajiyev added.
Will be updated
