Azerbaijan Ensures Safety Of Movement Of Civilians With Their Own Vehicles Along Khankendi-Lachin Road

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan
ensures the safety of the movement of civilians with their own
vehicles along the Khankendi-Lachin road, Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on
X (Twitter), following a meeting with the ICRC Baku Office,
Trend reports.
"On the basis of voluntary and individual choice, we ensure the
safety of the movement of civilians with their own vehicles along
the Khankendi-Lachin road. Those who want to go are mostly family
members of military personnel," he noted.
Will be updated
