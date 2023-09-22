Zehntech Expands Global Footprint With New Office In India Electronic Complex

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 22/09/2023 – Zehntech, a leading technology solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in the heart of India, further solidifying its commitment to delivering innovative and cutting-edge digital solutions to clients worldwide.
Located in the bustling tech hub of Indore, India this strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Zehntech's journey, allowing the company to tap into the immense talent pool and technological resources available in the region. The new office will serve as a center of excellence for software development, IT consulting, and digital transformation services.
With the proliferation of digital technologies and the growing demand for customized software solutions, Zehntech recognizes the need to expand its presence in key technology hotspots around the globe. The India Electronic Complex office will enable the company to collaborate more closely with clients in the Asia-Pacific region, fostering innovation and providing local support.
Key Features of the New Zehntech Office in India Electronic Complex:
Strategic Location: Situated in one of India's most renowned technology hubs, the office offers easy access to a thriving community of tech startups, established businesses, and educational institutions.The office is equipped with modern infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and collaborative spaces designed to facilitate creativity and innovation.
Top Talent: Zehntech's expansion in India allows the company to tap into a rich pool of highly skilled and experienced professionals, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.
Diverse Services: The new office will offer a wide range of services, including software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and more, tailored to meet the unique needs of clients in the region.
Global Connectivity: With its global network of offices, Zehntech ensures seamless communication and collaboration with clients and partners across the world.
"Opening our office in Indore Indore is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses through technology," said Mahendra Patidar, CEO at Zehntech. "We are excited about the opportunities this expansion presents, allowing us to work closely with our clients in the Asia-Pacific region, foster innovation, and deliver world-class solutions."
Zehntech invites all its clients, partners, and stakeholders to visit the new office and explore opportunities for collaboration in the ever-evolving technology landscape.
For more information about Zehntech and its services, please visit
About Zehntech: Zehntech is a global technology solutions provider dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the digital age. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to innovation, Zehntech offers a wide range of services, including software development, IT consulting, digital transformation, and more. The company empowers organizations to harness the full potential of technology to drive growth, efficiency, and competitiveness.
