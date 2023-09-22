Silicone Coatings Market : Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics (2023-2029) X Herald

The market size for Silicone Coatings was estimated at USD 5.1 billion in 2022. According to projections, the Silicone Coating Market industry will expand from USD 5.4 billion in 2023 to USD 9.0 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.70% over the forecast period (2023-2029). Key market drivers accelerating market growth include the automotive industry's rapid expansion as well as rising demand from the building and construction sectors.







The Global Silicone Coatings Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Market insights reports Reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Silicone Coatings Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Silicone Coatings Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Silicone Coatings Market in the coming years.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Wacker Chemie, Momentive Performance Materials, ShinEtsu Chemical, Dow Silicones, KCC, Evonik, BASF, Chase, CHT, Siltech Corporation, Lakma, Elkem Silicones and other Prominent players.

Competitive Insights:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is Japan's largest chemical corporation, ranking ninth in the Forbes 2000 for the chemical sector. Shin-Etsu dominates the polyvinyl chloride, semiconductor silicon, and photomask substrate markets. The name“Shin-Etsu” is derived from the Shin'etsu Region, where the firm founded the first chemical plant as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer in 1926, while the corporation is now based in Tokyo and has manufacturing facilities in 14 countries across the world. In 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical introduced KBE-903, a novel silicone-based coating for the aerospace industry. This coating is intended to give airplane components improved heat resistance and anti-icing qualities.

Elkem is a manufacturer of silicones, silicon, foundry alloys, carbon and microsilica, and other materials. Elkem was formed in 1904 and now employs over 7,000 people across 30 production facilities worldwide. Elkem's operating profit is NOK 33.7 billion. In 2021, Elkem will be accountable for 2.52 million tonnes of scope 1 emissions. Elkem is traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ELK. In 2020, Elkem Silicones has introduced BluesilTM TCS 7560, a novel silicone-based textile coating. This coating is intended to give fabrics and other textiles with exceptional water repellency and stain resistance.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis . With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Silicone Coatings market. The major and emerging players of the Silicone Coatings Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors . This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Silicone Coatings market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Silicone Coatings market

Silicone Coatings Market ( By Types )

Solventbased Silicone Coatings

Solventless Silicone Coatings

Waterbased Silicone Coatings

Powderbased Silicone Coatings

Silicone Coatings Market ( By Application )

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Paper & Film Release

Marine

Others

If opting for the Global version of Silicone Coatings Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America ( The North American Silicone Coating Market area will dominate this market, because of severe government requirements, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient materials with low VOC content across various end-use industries, which is boosting demand for silicone coatings. )

– Europe ( Europe Silicone Coating Market accounts for the second-largest market share due to growing automobile production and investments in defence and aerospace are expected to boost demand for this commodity ly. Further, the German Silicone Coating Market held the largest market share, and the UK Silicone Coating Market was the fastest growing market in the European region )

– Asia-Pacific ( The Asia-Pacific Silicone Coating Market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2029. This is because of the presence of a significant manufacturing base; demand for silicone coatings is expected to rise. Moreover, China's Silicone Coating Market held the largest market share, and the Indian Silicone Coating Market was the fastest growing market in the Asia-Pacific region. )

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Silicone Coatings study:

Historical year – 2017-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period ** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

