Global Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 8.4% By 2032 X Herald

Increased demand for electronic components across a number of industry verticals is expected to significantly fuel the market for electronic thermal management materials. Due to the growing use of electronic components, rising demand for electric vehicle sales is also anticipated to increase demand for electronic thermal management materials. the consumer spending power and the strong demand for consumer electronics are both contributing to the usage of electronic heat management materials.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The trend towards device miniaturization and the high price of ETMM products, however, are anticipated to have a detrimental effect on the expansion of the global electronic thermal management materials market throughout the course of the forecast period (2022–2032).

Key electronic thermal management material suppliers are focusing on mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their market presence and boost revenue generation potential.

In May 2022, DuPont Microcircuit and Component Materials announced a collaboration with Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) of Taiwan to illustrate the value of DuPont GreenTapeTM LTCC used in AiP applications. The collaboration is expected to result in an alternative to existing PCB options.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has analyzed the electronic thermal management materials market in extensive detail in this latest market study report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



In 2022, the electronic thermal management materials market stands at US$ 2.22 billion.

From 2022 to 2032, sales of electronic thermal management materials are predicted to rise at a high CAGR of 8.4%.

Increasing disposable income, rising digitization, growing demand for lightweight electronic components, and rising use of electronic components in the automotive industry are prominent factors expected to drive market growth.

High costs and the trend of miniaturization of devices are expected to have a restraining effect on ETMM market potential.

Demand for conductive pastes is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.9% and account for US$ 1.36 billion by 2032.

The consumer electronics end-use segment accounts for a revenue of US$ 554.2 million and is expected to hold a dominant market share of 29.3% by the end of 2032. The China ETMM market is expected to account for US$ 658.7 million by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Winning Strategy

Electronic thermal management material manufacturers are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capability to meet increasing demand from several industry verticals.

Top electronic thermal management material suppliers are expected to deploy numerous strategies to enhance their business scope and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronic thermal management materials (ETMM) market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (conductive pastes, conductive tapes, phase change materials, gap fillers, thermal greases, other product types) and end use (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, telecom, other end uses), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the MEA).

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions





Key Segments Covered in ETMM Industry Research



Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market by Product Type :



Conductive Pastes



Conductive Tapes



Phase Change Materials



Gap Fillers



Thermal Greases

Other Product Types

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market by End Use :



Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Aerospace



Healthcare



Telecom

Other End Uses

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market by Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA





Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: