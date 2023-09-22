Company Announcement No 14/2023 - Excess Free Cashflow Repayment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Excess Free Cashflow Repayment
No news only execution of waiver agreement
The redemption will be carried out Pro rata as follows:
Excess cashflow amount: EUR 6.500.000
Redemption price: 102,3925% of the Nominal plus accrued interest
Nominal Amount redeemed: EUR 6.348.276
Excess Free Cashflow Repayment Date: 02.10.2023
Record Date: 29.09.2023
