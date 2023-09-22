No news only execution of waiver agreement

The redemption will be carried out Pro rata as follows:

Excess cashflow amount: EUR 6.500.000

Redemption price: 102,3925% of the Nominal plus accrued interest

Nominal Amount redeemed: EUR 6.348.276

Excess Free Cashflow Repayment Date: 02.10.2023

Record Date: 29.09.2023



Attachment

Company announcement no 14 2023 Excess Free Cashflow Repayment