Company Announcement No 14/2023 - Excess Free Cashflow Repayment


No news only execution of waiver agreement

The redemption will be carried out Pro rata as follows:

Excess cashflow amount: EUR 6.500.000

Redemption price: 102,3925% of the Nominal plus accrued interest

Nominal Amount redeemed: EUR 6.348.276

Excess Free Cashflow Repayment Date: 02.10.2023

Record Date: 29.09.2023

