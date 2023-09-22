Sustainable Innovations And Growth Enablers Fuel The U.S. Data Center Power Market Towards $10 Billion By 2028

The U.S. data center power market is expected to witness substantial growth, reaching $10.27 billion by 2028 from $7.28 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.89% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Several key trends and market dynamics are driving this growth, making it an exciting space for investors and industry players.

The U.S. data center power market is segmented as follows:

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS System Capacity



< =500 kVA

500-1,000 kVA >1,000 kVA

Generator Capacity



0-5 MW

5-3 MW >=3 MW

Tier Standards



Tier I & II

Tier III Tier IV

Geography



Southeastern U.S.

Midwestern U.S.

Southwestern U.S.

Western U.S. Northeastern U.S.

Key Vendor Profiles

Some of the key vendors operating in the U.S. data center power market include:



ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions, Advanced Energy (ARTESYN), AMETEK Powervar, Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks), Bloom Energy, Borri, Bxterra Power Technology, Canovate, Chatsworth Products, Cisco Systems, Controlled Power Company, Cyber Power Systems, Dataprobe, Delta Electronics, Detroit Diesel Corporation, EAE Elektrik, Elcom International, Enconnex, Exide Technologies, Fuji Electric, Generac Power Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, HITEC Power Protection, INNIO, KOHLER, Marathon Power, Mitsubishi Electric, Natron Energy, Panduit, Piller Power Systems, Plug Power, Riello Elettronica Group, Rittal, Saft, Siemens, Socomec, SolarEdge Technologies, Tripp Lite, Toshiba, Virtual Power Systems, VYCON, WTI - Western Telematic, Yanmar (HIMOINSA), ZAF Energy Systems, ZincFive.

