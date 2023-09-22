Savji Dholakia Honoured with the Prestigious "Extraordinary 40" Award

Savji Dholakia, Founder of Hari Krishna Exports, honored with 'Extraordinary 40' Award by Informa Markets Jewellery for his remarkable contributions.

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Mr. Savji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports has been honoured with the prestigious "Extraordinary 40" Award by Informa Markets Jewellery.

This accolade is part of the Jewellery World Awards (JWA) and is presented to 40 outstanding individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the jewellery industry.

The "Extraordinary 40" Award holds special significance as it celebrates two significant milestones: the 40th edition of the notable Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong (JGW) and the 40th anniversary of Informa Markets Jewellery's flagship trade publication, JNA.

This recognition reaffirms the extensive track of Mr. Dholakia's persistent efforts to excellence and his invaluable contributions to the jewellery industry.

His vision and dedication have strengthened not only the Hari Krishna Exports but also significantly affected the jewellery sector as a whole, the award implies.

"Today I am humbled again and reminded to be grounded on purpose. I am deeply moved by the recognition bestowed upon me as one of the distinguished Extraordinary 40 Awardees”, Mr. Savji Dholakia said.

“Receiving this international accolade amidst the grandeur of the 40th edition of the world's most iconic jewellery fair, Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong, I warmly congratulate my fellow awardees, for their remarkable contributions and continue to drive positive change within the jewellery sector. I sincerely thank the Jewellery World Awards (JWA) for this recognition. I am also grateful to all those involved in these impactful endeavours”, he continued.

“This noteworthy moment, marking four decades of our collective journey, genuinely deserves a celebration", he ended.

As a recipient of the "Extraordinary 40" Award, Mr. Savji Dholakia will enjoy a range of benefits, including increased visibility through personalised award announcements across Informa Markets Jewellery's social media channels. He was given a seat to engage in prominent panel discussions during JGW's September Show, further enhancing his leadership position.

He will also receive coverage on JNA, Show Daily, press releases, and both English and Chinese eNewsletters, among others. Moreover, Mr. Dholakia will be prominently featured in the 40th Anniversary book, set to be launched at JGW.

Anticipating this significant event, JNA will feature Mr. Savji Dholakia's finest and most creative profile images in the Anniversary book. This will be incorporated into the marketing and promotional materials for the Awards, distributed across a range of digital and print platforms.

JWA sincerely congratulated Mr. Savji Dholakia for this well-deserved recognition. With eager anticipation of the celebration of the 40 extraordinary years of JGW and JNA, the association keenly looks forward to many more milestones in the journey ahead.

This citation is yet another addition to Mr. Savji Dholakia's longlist of awards and recognition as influential businessman and changemaker philanthropist. The Padma Shri Awardee founder of Hari Krishna Exports, after being recently awarded with the Indian Family Business Award, challenges their management team to sustain excellence and constantly innovate, keeping in mind the people as the center of all its efforts. Hari Krishna Exports Management Team including Founder and Managing Director Ghanshyam Dholakia, CEO Brijesh Dholakia and Diamond Procurement Manager Hitarth Dholakia, to engage with stakeholders and benchmark industry best practices.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director of Hari Krishna Exports, shared insightful perspectives during a panel discussion at JGW's September Show. He emphasised India's vast consumer potential market, inviting industry stakeholders to explore its opportunities.

"At Hari Krishna Exports, we are committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, ensuring that we adapt swiftly to evolving consumer demands. We firmly believe in the philosophy of "Learning organisation is an earning organisation" Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia said.

"Consumers today are increasingly informed about the diamond manufacturing process, and they value transparency and ethical practices. This is why we adhere to all 17 sustainable development goals , producing natural and sustainable diamonds that are both ethical and environmentally responsible." he continued.

"Our dedication to sustainability and transparency has garnered trust and loyalty from our customers over the years. Moreover, our commitment extends beyond international borders; within India, we proudly operate under the name "Kisna Diamond and Jewellery." A tree is planted in the customer's name on diamonds and jewellery purchased," he ended.

About Hari Krishna Exports:

Hari Krishna Exports is a distinguished name in the diamond industry, known for its exceptional artistry and exquisite natural diamonds. With a legacy of 31 years, Hari Krishna Exports is dedicated to providing natural diamonds that not only reflect the qualities of brilliance but also committed to rigorous sustainability practices, ensuring a brighter and greener future for all.

