Flash News: OKX Wallet Is Now Integrated With Looper, A Decentralized Protocol

OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Looper, a Decentralized Protocol

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Looper , a decentralized protocol that aims to offer an easy-to-use solution for holders of LSD ETH (starting with stETH, with plans to support more LSD assets) to enhance their LSD yield exposures. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can access Looper to create a vault, deposit stETH and mint synthetic asset (LETH) on a 1:1 basis, via web extension.

To access Looper, users simply need to:

Users can also access Looper via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

OKX Wallet is a powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .