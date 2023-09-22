Toby's Estate inaugurates first fully digitized and contactless coffee shop in MENA region

Launches its mobile app to facilitate pre-orders anywhere, anytime

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee concept from Australia that is operated by the Pinnacle Group in the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC), announced the inauguration of its first fully digitized and contactless coffee shop, making it the first such specialty coffee shop in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Located where Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters first started in the GCC in 2016, specifically in the Mubarak Al Kabeer Street in the Sharq area of Kuwait City, the contactless shop enables flexible customization whereby customers easily choose their preferred coffee drink, add-ons and food items, while baristas work behind the scenes to prepare the order, ensuring the brand's commitment to exceptional quality before delivering through a dedicated window a few moments later.

Customers can place their orders through the newly launched Toby's Estate mobile app which allows them to conveniently pre-order and pick up from their order at the contactless shop or any closest Toby's Estate location, or by simply using the virtual screen at the contactless shop.

Speaking of the new concept, Tareq Alshaikh, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Group, said:“Today, we're digitizing the coffee experience as part of our commitment to making your highest quality, made-to-order coffee convenient, all thanks to our proprietary mobile app and the strategically located contactless shop at the intersection of the financial district. Thousands of employees working nearby can now enjoy their coffee break on a typical fast-paced day. We look forward to expanding this new concept within Kuwait and the GCC as well.

“Toby's Estate has, without a doubt, become synonymous with an authentic specialty coffee experience with a unique design flair in the GCC area. Offering something to suit every taste bud while providing a holistic quality experience: from bean sourcing, packaging and shipping to the cup and beyond.”

The shop was redesigned to complement the purpose of the new service model and with the architectural design that Toby's Estate has come to be known for. The brand's architectural style features a harmonious and cohesive aesthetic, using natural materials in neutral colors, while incorporating greenery and specific touches that speak to the local community and culture. In addition to a fast, contactless service, customers can also enjoy their coffee outdoors during the cooler months.

Since the Kuwait-based Pinnacle Group signed the franchise agreement with Toby's Estate, the Group has opened 12 locations in Kuwait in addition to operating two cloud kitchens and a coffee truck for catering, and has expanded its reach to two other shops in Dubai, two in Saudi Arabia and one in Qatar.

Founded by three visionary entrepreneurs hailing from Kuwait, the Group maintains the same forward-thinking vision in growing the brand by staying true to its commitment to product excellence, ethical sourcing, and operational finesse. The brand believes in its responsibility to ensure that its trade has a positive impact on everyone involved, from the producer to the customer.

Toby's Estate makes available its selection of specialty coffee, brewing equipment, merchandise and more, for customers to shop and enjoy the unique flavors and ambiance of the brand in the comfort of their own homes.



