The African Energy Chamber Calls Out The Namibian’S Divisive And Unjust Article

In response to the inflammatory and misleading article published by The Namibian on 22nd September 2023, we, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ), express our profound dismay and categorical condemnation. Representing a diverse membership of 4 million from the African oil and gas sector, we have diligently served as a united voice for the African continent on the global energy stage, fostering advocacy, networking, capacity building, and investment outreach.

The AEC is a beacon of networks, transactions, and partnerships, playing a pivotal role in Africa's burgeoning energy industry, including Namibia. We find The Namibian's xenophobic allegations not only false and tasteless but also a stark misrepresentation of our efforts and values.

Our decision to honour H.E. President Hage Gottfried Geingob with a lifetime recognition, made in consultation with African leaders and industry executives, stands firm against the unfounded accusations. Further details are outlined in our official statement here.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to local content, capacity building, and ensuring a seat at the table for Namibians in the energy industry, inspired by the country's resilient history. The AEC is driven by the vision of a more equitable, prosperous, and united Africa, with a thriving energy sector that includes both oil and gas and renewables.

NJ Martin Ayuk, our executive chairman since 2018, has been a stalwart advocate for African energy interests globally. His extensive contributions and dedication to Africa's energy sector are well-documented, making The Namibian's attempt to tarnish his reputation both disheartening and unjust.

Attacks on Mr. Ayuk's legal work and the fundamental principle of independent and confidential legal advice not only undermine the very fabric of a democratic society but also adversely impact clients and public interests. The Namibian's evident lack of understanding of these principles is regrettable.

We have unshakable faith in the generosity and welcoming spirit of the Namibian people towards fellow Africans and remain resolute in our mission. The AEC and the African generation will continue to raise their voices against divisive acts and uphold the values that define

who

we

are.