Kenovate Celebrates Successful Deployment Of Innovative Kids' E-Commerce Website

Delhi, India – Sep 22, 2023 – Kenovate Solutions, a leading player in the web development industry, is proud to announce the successful launch of an exciting and innovative e-commerce shopping website (for our customer 'TheCuriousBees') tailored exclusively for kids. The website has already begun making waves within the niche market, attracting significant attention, and generating substantial orders.

TheCuriousBees, our customer, took the challenge of reducing children screen time and bringing them back to the basics of what is good for kids – 'learning and development'. Team of TheCuriousBees built exciting products to support kids' cognitive and creative growth.

The newly launched website offers a wide range of carefully curated products designed to inspire children's imagination and encourage hands-on, screen-free play. From educational toys and games to arts and crafts supplies, are available as the website's offerings aligned with the best practices for nurturing young minds.

Ms. Kanika Singhal, Owner at TheCuriousBees.in said "Working with Kenovate Solutions for our website was fantastic. They made the whole process easy and enjoyable. What really impressed me was their willingness to listen to my ideas, even the crazy ones, and then help me figure out if they were a good fit for the long term. They didn't just say yes to everything; they offered smart suggestions and ways to make things work within our budget."

The ecommerce website provides the dynamic functionalities to showcase different range of categories and products and even for different age-groups, allowing parents to explore and discover new items effortlessly.

The website was developed in a planned way that the customer has full rights to manage their products, be it categories or age groups. Placements and dimensions for lot of images were optimized as per devices so that the visitors have a great user-experience.

Seamless and secure payment processing is always a concern to any ecommerce website, which Kenovate Solutions, has nicely integrated with RazorPay, to get the payment processed right on the website.

Engaging Blog and resources is another area which was built in the website to let authors and visitors contribute with tips, ideas, and educational content to help parents make informed decisions about their children's playtime.

We are thrilled to read these words, "They're not just skilled at what they do, they're great at working together with you. Our website turned out amazing, thanks to their expertise. It's been a pleasure, and I'm excited to work with them again in the future." as Kanika said about her experience while working with Kenovate Solutions.



"Our team at Kenovate Solutions is thrilled to see the positive response from our customer and what our work has received so far," said Sameer Varshney, Chief Executive. "We believe in the power of successful completion of projects, and this project allowed us to combine our technical expertise with a genuine passion for enhancing children's lives. We are committed to continuously enhance our customer experiences by delivering more value from our expertise and services."



About Kenovate Solutions :

Kenovate Solutions is a dynamic and innovative web development and digital marketing company committed to helping businesses thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of highly skilled developers, designers, and strategists, Kenovate Solutions excels in crafting visually stunning customized websites and software application that stand out in a competitive digital landscape. We go beyond aesthetics, leveraging the latest technologies and digital marketing strategies to drive online success for our clients. Our passion for creativity and our dedication to delivering results make us the go-to partner for businesses seeking to establish a strong online presence and achieve their digital goals. Discover the Kenovate Solutions difference today, where innovation meets excellence in web development and digital marketing.

