Armenians Attack Russian Embassy In Yerevan (VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Armenians attacked the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Trend reports.

The attackers threw paint on the embassy building.

It should be noted that recently, during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenians gathered in front of the Russian embassy and tried to enter the administrative building of the embassy. The protesters got into a hand-to-hand fight with the police guarding the Russian Embassy. The police officers were forced to use batons.

Currently, protests continue in Yerevan. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

