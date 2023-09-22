Armenians Attack Russian Embassy In Yerevan (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Armenians
attacked the Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Trend reports.
The attackers threw paint on the embassy building.
It should be noted that recently, during a protest action in
Yerevan, Armenians gathered in front of the Russian embassy and
tried to enter the administrative building of the embassy. The
protesters got into a hand-to-hand fight with the police guarding
the Russian Embassy. The police officers were forced to use
batons.
Currently, protests continue in Yerevan. The protesters are
demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107119610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.