“Azercell Telecom” LLC Continues To Support Families Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Mobile operator sets the stipend for the children
and spouses of martyrs in the amount of AZN 400
Within the framework of the "Student Bursary Program"
implemented by Azercell for more than 10 years with the view to
support the personal and professional development of the young
generation, scholarships will be presented to the children and
spouses of martyrs, admitted to the higher education institutions.
Hence, 5 more applicants will receive a monthly scholarship until
the end of the study period. It should be noted that the mobile
operator set the stipend in the amount of 400 AZN. In addition to
receiving a monthly stipend, students will have the opportunity to
increase their knowledge of the telecommunications field, receive
invitations to the company's corporate events and social
activities, participate in various trainings, and take internships
in the company.
Azercell always focuses on the families of martyrs and veterans,
and acts as an initiator and organizer of special social projects.
The mobile operator took under its patronage a martyr's family,
cancelled the invoice debts of servicemen killed and wounded in the
Patriotic War. In the frames of the project“Big Memories in Little
Hearts”, Azercell organized special trainings to provide
psychological support to the children of our servicemen who
sacrificed their lives for great deeds. A book of children's
memories of their heroic fathers was also published. Besides, on
Victory Day Azercell introduced the "Veteran Tariff" for the use of
all our citizens with the status of war veterans as the embodiment
of endless respect for the glorious Azerbaijani army.
