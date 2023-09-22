“Azercell Telecom” LLC Continues To Support Families Of Martyrs

Within the framework of the "Student Bursary Program" implemented by Azercell for more than 10 years with the view to support the personal and professional development of the young generation, scholarships will be presented to the children and spouses of martyrs, admitted to the higher education institutions. Hence, 5 more applicants will receive a monthly scholarship until the end of the study period. It should be noted that the mobile operator set the stipend in the amount of 400 AZN. In addition to receiving a monthly stipend, students will have the opportunity to increase their knowledge of the telecommunications field, receive invitations to the company's corporate events and social activities, participate in various trainings, and take internships in the company.

Azercell always focuses on the families of martyrs and veterans, and acts as an initiator and organizer of special social projects. The mobile operator took under its patronage a martyr's family, cancelled the invoice debts of servicemen killed and wounded in the Patriotic War. In the frames of the project“Big Memories in Little Hearts”, Azercell organized special trainings to provide psychological support to the children of our servicemen who sacrificed their lives for great deeds. A book of children's memories of their heroic fathers was also published. Besides, on Victory Day Azercell introduced the "Veteran Tariff" for the use of all our citizens with the status of war veterans as the embodiment of endless respect for the glorious Azerbaijani army.