I Prepared Very Responsibly For International Tournament - Azerbaijani Gymnast


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 22. I was preparing for the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Grace of Nature" in Nakhchivan very responsibly, young gymnast Michelle Aniskina, a participant in the competition, told Trend .

According to the pupil of Ojag Sports Club, she has been attending rhythmic gymnastics classes for two years. Despite this short period, she has already competed in Italy, where she took first place in the program without apparatus and ball exercise.

"I really wanted to perform at the tournament "Grace of Nature", I prepared for it responsibly and listened to all the instructions of the coach. I hope to show a good result today," she said.

As the nine-year-old athlete noted, this is the first time she has visited Nakhchivan.

"Nakhchivan is a city with a rich history, there are many sights here. It was interesting to take a walk around the city, and I would very much like to come here again," she added.

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Grace of Nature," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, is held in Nakhchivan on September 21–22.

About 250 gymnasts representing teams from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are participating in the competitions held in four age categories. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the tournament.

The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.

