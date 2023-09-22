I Prepared Very Responsibly For International Tournament - Azerbaijani Gymnast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 22. I was
preparing for the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament
"Grace of Nature" in Nakhchivan very responsibly, young gymnast
Michelle Aniskina, a participant in the competition, told Trend .
According to the pupil of Ojag Sports Club, she has been
attending rhythmic gymnastics classes for two years. Despite this
short period, she has already competed in Italy, where she took
first place in the program without apparatus and ball exercise.
"I really wanted to perform at the tournament "Grace of Nature",
I prepared for it responsibly and listened to all the instructions
of the coach. I hope to show a good result today," she said.
As the nine-year-old athlete noted, this is the first time she
has visited Nakhchivan.
"Nakhchivan is a city with a rich history, there are many sights
here. It was interesting to take a walk around the city, and I
would very much like to come here again," she added.
The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Grace of
Nature," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader
Heydar Aliyev, is held in Nakhchivan on September 21–22.
About 250 gymnasts representing teams from Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan are participating in the competitions held in four age
categories. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of
Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh,
Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the tournament.
The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports
Complex.
