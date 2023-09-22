Quantasing CFO To Participate In Fireside Chat On September 25

During the event, Mr. Xie will discuss the company's financial performance and outlook, global expansion with the recent acquisition of Kelly's Education, innovative live streaming as a source of revenue, and more. The live event will be moderated by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

“I'm delighted to share both insights into the macro trends in online education driving our business as well as honing in specifically on our recent activity and outlook,” said Tim Xie, CFO of QuantaSing.“There is a lot of exciting innovation in this space coming from Greater China that people may not be aware of, so please join us to learn more.”

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people's quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China's online adult learning market and China's adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.

