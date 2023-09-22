Second Grain Ship Leaves Ukrainian Port Via Temporary Corridor - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reported this, Ukrinform saw.

"The second ship to load Ukrainian grain at the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk has departed, as Kyiv defies a de-facto maritime blockade," the report says.

According to ship tracking data collected by Bloomberg, the Aroyat has indicated Egypt as its destination. This vessel follows another vessel, the Resilient Africa, which has already passed through the Bosphorus after loading grain in Chornomorsk.

These vessels arrived in Chornomorsk over the weekend.

As Ukrinform reported, the agreement on the extension of the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Agricultural Products through the Black Sea, signed by Ukraine, the United Nations, and Türkiye in July 2022, expired on July 18, 2023. A similar agreement was signed by the UN, Türkiye, and Russia.

On July 17, 2023, Russia sent its objections to the extension of the grain deal to Türkiye, Ukraine, and the UN and de facto terminated it.

On August 10, Ukraine announced new temporary routes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. These routes are primarily used to allow civilian vessels that have been in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, to leave.