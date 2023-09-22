Iranian Court Sentences Prime Suspect To Death For Deadly Shrine Attack

The main defendant, a Tajik national, has been given a double death sentence by a court in Shiraz, which is also the capital city of the south-western province of Fars, Mizan quoted Fars Chief Justice, Kazem Mousavi, as saying.

He added that, the suspect's affiliation with the Daesh“terrorist group” has been proved to the court, on the basis of investigations and the defendant's confessions.

Mousavi said, two other suspects, also foreign nationals, have each been sentenced to five years in prison and expulsion from Iran for complicity in“collusion to disrupt the country's security.”

He noted that, the rulings can be appealed at the Iranian Supreme Court, stressing that, the convicts can file their objections within a legal period of 20 days.

On Aug 13, two people were killed and seven others were injured, when an armed assailant attempted to break into the shrine at a main gate, opening gunfire on several staff and worshippers.– NNN-IRNA