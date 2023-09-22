Horticultural Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Horticultural Equipment Market was valued at USD 20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes and Technological advancements, Growing awareness of the benefits of gardening. The key players in the Horticultural Equipment Market include Ellis Products, Husqvarna, Stihl, John Deere, MTD, TORO, TTI, Honda, Blount, Craftsman, STIGA SpA, Briggs & Stratton, Stanley Black & Decker, Ariens, Makita, Hitachi, Greenworks, EMAK, ECHO, Brinly, Sun Joe, Zomax, ZHONGJIAN, Worx, MAT Engine Technologies. These players offer a wide range of horticultural equipment, including lawn mowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, brush cutters, lighting products, soil handling equipment, and more. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 28 million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Ellis Products, Husqvarna, Stihl, John Deere, MTD, TORO, TTI, Honda, Blount, Craftsman, STIGA SpA, Briggs & Stratton, Stanley Black & Decker, Ariens, Makita, Hitachi, Greenworks, EMAK, ECHO, Brinly, Sun Joe, Zomax, ZHONGJIAN, Worx, MAT Engine Technologies Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





The horticultural equipment market is being driven by a number of factors, including:



Increasing urbanization : As more and more people move to cities, there is a growing demand for green spaces and gardens. This is leading to increased demand for horticultural equipment to maintain these spaces.

Rising disposable incomes : Consumers in developing countries have increasingly disposable incomes, which they are spending on leisure activities such as gardening. This is driving demand for high-quality horticultural equipment.

Technological advancements : Technological advancements are leading to the development of more efficient and innovative horticultural equipment. This is making gardening easier and more enjoyable for consumers, and is also helping to reduce the environmental impact of gardening. Growing awareness of the benefits of gardening : Gardening is increasingly being seen as a way to improve physical and mental health, reduce stress, and connect with nature. This is leading to a growing number of people taking up gardening, which is driving demand for horticultural equipment.

The horticultural equipment market offers a number of opportunities for growth, including:



Expansion into emerging markets : Emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil are experiencing rapid economic growth and rising disposable incomes. This is leading to a growing demand for horticultural equipment in these markets.

Development of new products and technologies : There is an opportunity for companies to develop new and innovative horticultural equipment that meets the changing needs of consumers. For example, there is a growing demand for electric and cordless horticultural equipment, as well as for equipment that is designed for small gardens and urban spaces. Expansion into new markets : Horticultural equipment can be used in a variety of markets, such as agriculture, landscaping, and construction. Companies have the opportunity to expand into new markets by developing products and services that are specifically tailored to the needs of these markets.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

By type, the market is segmented into



Lawn mowers

Chainsaws

Hedge trimmers

Brush cutters

Lighting products

Soil handling equipment Others (e.g., wheelbarrows, gardening gloves, watering cans, etc.)

Lawn mowers are the largest segment of the horticultural equipment market, accounting for over 30% of the market share. Chainsaws and hedge trimmers are also major segments, accounting for over 20% and 15% of the market share, respectively.

By application, the market is segmented into



Household use

Commercial use Public applications (e.g., parks, gardens, and golf courses)

Household use is the largest application segment, accounting for over 50% of the market share. Commercial use is also a major segment, accounting for over 30% of the market share.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Horticultural Equipment Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest regional market for horticultural equipment, accounting for over 35% of the global market share. Europe is the second largest regional market, accounting for over 30% of the global market share. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, with a CAGR of over 5% over the next five years.

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Horticultural Equipment BusinessHorticultural Equipment Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Horticultural Equipment Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Horticultural Equipment Market.

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

The horticultural equipment market is expected to grow significantly over the next five years, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and technological advancements. The market is dominated by a few major players, who offer a wide range of horticultural equipment for a variety of applications.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

