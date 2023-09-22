Philippine Issues Health Warning As Volcano Brings Smog To Capital, Nearby Provinces

MANILA, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- A small but restive volcano near the Philippine capital Manila spewed above average sulfur dioxide and volcanic smog on Friday, prompting authorities to close schools in five cities and dozens of towns and urge people to stay indoors.

According to Reuters, the state volcanology and seismology institute said it observed upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Taal volcano's crater lake, resulting in the emission of volcanic gases.

The alert remained at level 1 on a five-level scale, denoting a "slight increase in volcanic earthquake, and steam or gas activity".

Located in a scenic lake in Batangas province near Manila, the 311-metre (1,020-foot) Taal is among the most active of 24 volcanoes in the Philippines.