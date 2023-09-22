GIS Board Of Directors Approve Final Merger Transaction Agreements Of Amwaj

Gulf International Services (“GIS” or“the Group”; QE ticker: GISS), Board of Directors has approved final merger transaction agreements of Amwaj.

GIS obtained Extra-Ordinary General Assembly approval on 13th March, 2023 and authorised its Board of Directors to take necessary steps to execute final merger.

Accordingly, GIS Board of Directors approved the final merger transaction agreements. As part of the merger transaction, all the details as published on 20th February 2023 remains unchanged as part of this final approval.

Gulf International Services thank all the stakeholders for their efforts and dedication toward closing the transaction and wishes growth and prosperity for the newly merged entity.