IBPC Qatar Meets Italian Chamber Of Commerce

Doha, Qatar: Aiming to build strategic alliances with international business councils in Qatar, the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC Qatar) President Jaffer Us Sadik, accompanied by Vice Presidents Manoj Megchiani and Rupalakshmi Setty and Board of Governors Member Thaha Muhammed Abdul Kareem, recently met with the Chairman of Italian Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICCQ) Dr. Palma Libotte.

IBPC Qatar and ICCQ discussed ways of boosting business between its members, collaborative networking events as well as opportunities of mutual interest to both councils.

IBPC acts as a platform to introduce Indian businesses and professionals to opportunities that project their expertise and strengths in various disciplines for prospective alliances with business & trade organizations operating in Qatar.

IBPC Qatar aims to provide a reciprocal interface for business and trade organizations established in Qatar to explore opportunities in India as well as collaborate with IBPC members in Qatar for the mutual benefit of both councils.