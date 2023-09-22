New Students Introduced To QU Sports Offerings

Doha, Qatar: The Sports Affairs Department at Qatar University (QU) recently held its annual introductory meeting for sports teams for the Fall 2023 semester. Over 200 students, including male first-year students and female students from various majors, attended the meeting.

The meeting was an opportunity for students to learn about the types of sports available at the university, the training plans and programmes included in these sports, their competitions, and the method of registration.

Students also learned about the goals of the Sports Teams Department, the services that the department provides to them, and the privileges that they receive as distinguished sports team players.

Head of the Males' Sports Teams Department at the Department of Sports Affairs, Walid Desouqi, said,“This meeting is an opportunity for QU students, especially first-year students, to exploit their talents, abilities, and sports hobbies and develop them by practicing under the supervision of the Sports Teams Department and playing for university teams.

It is also an opportunity to learn about the goals of the Sports Teams Department, most notably attracting sports talents and competencies to represent QU at the local and international levels, the services that the department provides to them, how to benefit from them, and the privileges that they receive.”

He added.“The distinguished sports team player, one of which is providing the necessary academic support to the student in cooperation with the Academic Support Department to maintain the student's academic performance, in addition to providing financial aid to cover the costs of study for the sports team student in accordance with the conditions and laws of the Financial Aid Department.”

“These services include courses, workshops, training schedules, placement tests, sports facilities, and facilities equipped with the highest international and Olympic standards, which allow them to practice their favorite sports and develop themselves by exploiting their free time to maintain their health and physical and psychological fitness,” Desouqi added.