Mountain View Sets New Standards For Life Experiences Built On The Science Of Happiness At Icity

Mountain View has raised the bar for happiness-centric living in
iCity, a flourishing community within Egypt's real estate market. Their commitment extends beyond developing conventional urban
communities;
they have
pioneered innovative concepts aimed at enriching daily life experiences. By fusing inventive real estate solutions with the Science of Happiness, Mountain View has transformed
iCity
into a place where residents encounter new experiences daily.
Spanning
over
500 acres at the heart of New Cairo,
iCity
has witnessed the
development
of 3,500 residential units, with 2,500 units already delivered and 2,000 units currently under construction. Among these, 500 units are either occupied or in the final stages of completion.
iCity ... Experience Happiness
For any real estate developer, the flourishing of life within their projects is a source of immense satisfaction. This is
precisely what is transpiring in
iCity
today.
Several families have made
iCity
their permanent residence, while other homeowners are diligently completing their units in eager anticipation of joining this upscale residential community in the heart of New Cairo.
A notable highlight of
the
vibrant
life in
iCity
is the MV Club, nestled within Club Park, featuring six dynamic sports courts in its inaugural phase. It serves as an intensive training ground for the national
Padel
tennis team, emerging as a symbol of excellence for the club. The MV Club is a hybrid social and sports club that sets unparalleled standards for engaging in dynamic
activity-oriented pursuits.
As
a
hub
for family bonding,
the club offers
an array of children's activities, including purposeful summer camps aimed at personal development and environmental awareness. Young adults can indulge in their preferred sports, such as tennis, football, and
Padel
tennis. Even seniors can revel in socializing, strolling, and savoring outdoor
ambience.
Creating Varied Life Experiences for Everyone
Recognizing that happiness varies among individuals of different ages and preferences, Mountain View has meticulously designed daily life experiences within
iCity. In addition to a comprehensive range of services and amenities,
iCity
boasts five distinct
parks: Mountain Park,
Lagoon
Beach
Park, Club Park, MV3, and MV Park. Each park possesses a unique design and execution, with green spaces encompassing over 25% of the total area.
iCity
introduces an innovative concept known as“Activity Pods” for those seeking moments of tranquility away from the city's hustle and bustle. These areas seamlessly blend peaceful atmospheres with an environment conducive to creativity and productivity, encouraging residents to accomplish tasks, study, or simply relish some leisurely reading. Furthermore, these spaces offer an array of social and sports activities, fostering interaction among residents and contributing to personal skill development.
Moreover,
iCity
features a 15-kilometer-long
corniche, inviting residents to savor leisurely strolls or runs at their convenience.