Mountain View Sets New Standards For Life Experiences Built On The Science Of Happiness At Icity

Mountain View has raised the bar for happiness-centric living in

iCity, a flourishing community within Egypt's real estate market. Their commitment extends beyond developing conventional urban

communities;

they have

pioneered innovative concepts aimed at enriching daily life experiences. By fusing inventive real estate solutions with the Science of Happiness, Mountain View has transformed

iCity

into a place where residents encounter new experiences daily.

Spanning

over

500 acres at the heart of New Cairo,

iCity

has witnessed the

development

of 3,500 residential units, with 2,500 units already delivered and 2,000 units currently under construction. Among these, 500 units are either occupied or in the final stages of completion.

iCity ... Experience Happiness



For any real estate developer, the flourishing of life within their projects is a source of immense satisfaction. This is

precisely what is transpiring in

iCity

today.

Several families have made

iCity

their permanent residence, while other homeowners are diligently completing their units in eager anticipation of joining this upscale residential community in the heart of New Cairo.

A notable highlight of

the

vibrant

life in

iCity

is the MV Club, nestled within Club Park, featuring six dynamic sports courts in its inaugural phase. It serves as an intensive training ground for the national

Padel

tennis team, emerging as a symbol of excellence for the club. The MV Club is a hybrid social and sports club that sets unparalleled standards for engaging in dynamic

activity-oriented pursuits.

As

a

hub

for family bonding,

the club offers

an array of children's activities, including purposeful summer camps aimed at personal development and environmental awareness. Young adults can indulge in their preferred sports, such as tennis, football, and

Padel

tennis. Even seniors can revel in socializing, strolling, and savoring outdoor

ambience.

Creating Varied Life Experiences for Everyone

Recognizing that happiness varies among individuals of different ages and preferences, Mountain View has meticulously designed daily life experiences within

iCity. In addition to a comprehensive range of services and amenities,

iCity

boasts five distinct

parks: Mountain Park,

Lagoon

Beach

Park, Club Park, MV3, and MV Park. Each park possesses a unique design and execution, with green spaces encompassing over 25% of the total area.

iCity

introduces an innovative concept known as“Activity Pods” for those seeking moments of tranquility away from the city's hustle and bustle. These areas seamlessly blend peaceful atmospheres with an environment conducive to creativity and productivity, encouraging residents to accomplish tasks, study, or simply relish some leisurely reading. Furthermore, these spaces offer an array of social and sports activities, fostering interaction among residents and contributing to personal skill development.

Moreover,

iCity

features a 15-kilometer-long

corniche, inviting residents to savor leisurely strolls or runs at their convenience.