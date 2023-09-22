Semiconductor Foundry Market To Hit US$ 161.90 Billion By 2031 | Research Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report“Global Semiconductor Foundry Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 88.92 Billion in 2022 and is projected to attain market size of USD 93.51 Billion in 2023. Also, the market is anticipated to reach over USD 161.90 Billion by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.10 %. Semiconductor foundry refers to a factory that is established for production of wafers. There are two types of foundry models for semiconductor foundry including pure-play foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM). Pure-play semiconductor foundry operates semiconductor fabrication plants focused on producing integrated circuits (IC) for other companies, without having any in-house design capabilities. Additionally, integrated device manufacturer (IDM) is responsible for designing, manufacturing, and selling of IC products. Further, the growth of semiconductor foundry market is attributed to the increasing demand for semiconductors from multiple industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and others. Get Sample Report @ The increasing integration of semiconductors in automotive industry is among the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the expansion of automotive manufacturing facilities, rising automotive production, and increasing need for efficient sensor solutions for advanced driver assistance and safety are key factors fostering the adoption of semiconductors. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the overall passenger car production in Germany reached 3.5 million in 2022, depicting a growth of 12.9% in comparison to 2021. Thus, the rising automobile production is driving the adoption of semiconductors for application in automobile ADAS and infotainment systems, thereby, driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising government initiatives for adoption of electric vehicles is expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the semiconductor foundry market. Moreover, semiconductors play a significant role in electric vehicles for facilitating the development of powerful batteries, advanced driver assistance systems, and efficient power management systems among others. However, the prevalence of stringent standards and regulations associated with manufacturing of semiconductors are hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 USD 161.90 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 7.10% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, United Microelectronics Corporation, Samsung, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Globalfoundries Inc., DB HITEK, Intel Corporation, Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, STMicroelectronics, Tower Semiconductor, X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technologies Inc. By Foundry Model Pure-Play Foundry and Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) By End-User Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, and Others By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth Drivers:



Rising integration of semiconductors in automotive industry is driving the market growth. Growing consumer electronics sector is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Prevalence of stringent standards and regulations associated with manufacturing of semiconductors is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising government initiatives for adoption of electric vehicles is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Segmentation Details:

Based on foundry model, the pure-play foundry segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Pure-play semiconductor foundry operates semiconductor fabrication plants focused on producing integrated circuits (IC) for other companies, without having any in-house design capabilities. Further, factors including the expansion of pure-play semiconductor foundries and rising demand for semiconductors from automotive, aerospace, and other industrial sectors are driving the growth of the pure-play foundry segment.

Based on end-user , the consumer electronics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Semiconductors are primarily utilized in consumer electronics, particularly for application smartphones, laptops, microwaves, refrigerators, and other consumer devices. Factors including increasing demand for energy-efficient and smart devices, rising penetration of smartphones, laptops, and other consumer devices, along with advancements in consumer electronics including artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) are among the key prospects fostering the growth of the consumer electronics segment.

Based on region , North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and other sectors is driving the growth of semiconductor foundry market in North America. Further, the rising investments in electric vehicles and telecommunication sectors among others are projected to boost the growth of the market in North American region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced an investment of approximately USD 706.5 million in its Kofu Factory located in Japan. The company intends to re-open the fab in 2024 for manufacturing of 310-mm wafers.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, semiconductor foundry market is divided based on the foundry model into pure-play foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM).

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in semiconductor foundry market.

List of Major Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -

. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

. United Microelectronics Corporation

. Samsung

. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

. Globalfoundries Inc.

. DB HITEK

. Intel Corporation

. Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

. STMicroelectronics

. Tower Semiconductor

. X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE

. NXP Semiconductors NV

. Renesas Electronics Corporation

. Microchip Technologies Inc.

Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Segmentation:

By Foundry Model



Pure-Play Foundry Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)



By End-User



Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Consumer Electronics



Telecommunication Others

Key Questions Covered in the Semiconductor Foundry Market Report

What is semiconductor foundry?

Semiconductor foundry (also known as a fab) refers to a factory that is developed for manufacturing silicon wafers.

What is the dominating segment in the semiconductor foundry market by foundry model?

In 2022, the pure-play foundry segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall semiconductor foundry market.



Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the semiconductor foundry growth in the coming years?

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for semiconductors from multiple industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare sectors among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, and others.

