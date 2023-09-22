Friday, 22 September 2023 12:24 GMT

RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


9/22/2023 4:16:40 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction date 2023-09-22
Loan 1060
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0009496367
Maturity 2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 800 +/- 800
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,500
Volume sold, SEK mln 800
Number of bids 9
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 3.037 %
Lowest yield 3.037 %
Highest accepted yield 3.037 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2023-09-22
Loan 1056
Coupon 2.25 %
ISIN-code SE0004517290
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 800 +/- 800
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,400
Volume sold, SEK mln 800
Number of bids 25
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 2.870 %
Lowest yield 2.868 %
Highest accepted yield 2.870 %
% accepted at highest yield 91.25


Auction date 2023-09-22
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 500
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,385
Volume sold, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 21
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield 2.937 %
Lowest yield 2.928 %
Highest accepted yield 2.939 %
% accepted at highest yield 70.00




MENAFN22092023004107003653ID1107119131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search