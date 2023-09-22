People With Afib Are Up To 5X More Likely To Have A Stroke

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
American Heart Association Volunteer Medical Expert Shares the Symptoms of Atrial Fibrillation and What to Do if You've Been Diagnosed
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S., despite being largely preventable, treatable, and beatable.
Adults over the age of 65 may be at a higher risk for AFib if they have a family history of AFib, are diagnosed with diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, heart disease or have experienced a heart attack. The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association's Getting to the Heart of StrokeTM initiative empowers people with AFib or stroke to manage their condition.
Diagnosis of AFib starts with an in-depth examination by a medical professional.
