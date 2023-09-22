Transformer Market Size Projected To Hit $103 Billion By 2031 | Register A CAGR Of 6.1%

Transformer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ --

Allied Market Research published a report on the Transformer Market by Type (Distribution Transformer, Power Transformer, Others), by Power Rating (Small, Medium, Large), by Cooling Type (Air Cooled, Oil Cooled), by Insulation (Dry, Liquid Immersed), by Number of Phase (Three Phase, Single Phase), by Application (Utility, Industrial, Commercial and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The transformer market was valued at $58.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $103.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Asia-Pacific held more than 35% share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Future developments in China and India solar industry and rise in investment toward smart grids projects are projected to drive the growth of the transformer market in the region.

LAMEA region is growing with the highest CAGR of 6.6% in the forecasted period as countries are involved in power transition and increasing demand for electricity in manufacturing industries.

Utility sector is the rapidly growing segment in the global transformer market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022–2031

Increase in applications of transformers in utility areas is expected to fuel the global transformer market size in the near future. Moreover, growth in demand for electricity and power and rise in smart grid projects are factors that drive the global transformers market growth.

Global transformer market forecast, surge in sales of electric vehicles across the U.S., China and Europe increases the demand for electric vehicle fueling stations which in turn is expected to create global transformers market opportunity.

A transformer is a device which transfers electrical energy from one circuit to another through inductively coupled conductors. In 1831, Michael Faraday constructed the apparatus and invented electromagnetic induction device which contained all basic elements of transformer.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric

Eaton.

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.

VTC/GT

SGB SMIT

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

By cooling type, the air-cooled segment held the largest share in 2021, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, owing to increase in usage for air-cooled cooling types of transformers in renewable energy projects across the US.

Advantages associated with air cooled, including cost effectiveness, efficiency, and resistance toward both, horizontal and vertical surfaces are expected to fuel the growth of the transformer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of number of phase, three phase segment held the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The tree phase transformers are highly acceptable in the industrial and utility sector to transfer and storage of high voltage energy.

On the basis of power rating, the small segment held the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Small transformers are utilized for power distribution in rural regions, which increases the dominance of the small segment in the market.

Transformer is a type of electronic device which helps in reducing or increasing the electrical force (voltage). The basic principle behind working of a transformer is the phenomenon of mutual induction between two windings linked by common magnetic flux. Basically a transformer consists of two inductive coils; primary winding and secondary winding. The primary use of transformers is to increase or decrease the level of voltage or current in power plant producing stations and distributing electrical power to consumer units for domestic and industrial applications.

Buy This Report (756 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the transformers market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing transformers market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the transformer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global transformers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Related Research Reports:-

Asia-Pacific and LATAM Transformer Market By Type (Distribution Transformer, Power Transformer, Others), By Power Rating (Small, Medium, Large), By Cooling Type (Air Cooled, Oil Cooled), By Insulation (Dry-type Transformer, Liquid Immersed Transformer), By Application (Commercial & Residential, Utility, Industrial) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

North America and Europe Transformer Market By Type (Distribution Transformer, Power Transformer, Others), By Power Rating (Small, Medium, Large), By Cooling Type (Air Cooled, Oil Cooled), By Insulation (Dry-type Transformer, Liquid Immersed Transformer), By Application (Commercial & Residential, Utility, Industrial) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn