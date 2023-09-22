How Voltix Makes EV Charging More Accessible With Workplace EV Charger Grants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUNNOCK HOUSE, 63 DUNNOCK ROAD, DUNFERMLINE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a world where environmental consciousness is steadily gaining ground, the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is no longer a choice for the distant future; it's the here and now. With projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicating a global market share of 18% for EVs by 2023, and the UK already boasting a 16.6% market share in 2022, it's clear that EVs are driving change at a rapid pace. In fact, EV and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) numbers in the UK have surged by 14.5% since the end of 2022. The electrification boom shows no signs of waning, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) anticipating nearly half a million new hybrid and fully electric vehicles gracing UK roads by the close of 2023.
But for individuals and businesses alike, the road to EV adoption can be paved with questions and concerns. That's where EV charger installations for businesses come into play, making the shift to electric vehicles more accessible and convenient. It is time to explore the invaluable support provided by grants for workplace EV charger installation and how they can significantly impact the UK's electrification landscape.
An Introduction To Workplace EV Charger Grants
Grants for workplace EV charger installation serve as a powerful incentive for individuals and businesses to embrace electric vehicles. They provide financial support towards the purchase and installation of electric vehicle charging points, making EVs a more viable option for everyone.
How Grants Encourage EV Adoption
These grants play a pivotal role in encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles among the public. By reducing the upfront costs associated with EV chargers, they make EVs more affordable and accessible to individuals and businesses alike. This not only helps in reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also promotes cleaner and more sustainable transportation options.
The WCS: Empowering Scotland's Electric Vehicle Transition
For our friends in Scotland, the Workplace Charging Scheme (WCS) is a beacon of hope in the journey towards electric vehicle adoption. It's a voucher-based program designed to support businesses by subsidizing the upfront costs of EV ChargePoint purchase and installation. This scheme is open to all businesses, enabling them to provide charging infrastructure for their staff, fleets, guests, or visitors.
The WCS offers a grant covering up to 75% of the costs associated with purchasing and installing EV charge points, with a maximum grant cap of £350 per charge point socket. Businesses can secure substantial savings, up to £14,000, through this scheme, making it an attractive proposition for those considering EV charger installation.
The application process is streamlined and straightforward, with businesses receiving a unique voucher code upon approval. This code can then be presented to an OZEV-approved WCS installer for hassle-free installation.
Voltix EV Chargers: The Ultimate Workplace Charging Solution
When it comes to workplace EV charger installation, Voltix stands out as a reliable partner in Scotland. The company offers top-notch customer service and high-quality installation services. Its accreditation by the Energy Saving Trust and the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles further empowers customers to leverage available grants for home and workplace EV charging installations.
Their workplace installations begin with a meticulous site survey to determine the optimal placement of chargers based on clients' electrical systems and EV charger locations. Voltix provides detailed quotations that include all cable routing and additional work requirements, ensuring complete transparency.
About Voltix: Delivering Excellence in EV Charging
Voltix, a local family-run business, prioritizes customer service and quality installation services for EV chargers. With manufacturer approval, they install any market-available EV chargers, ensuring a safe and reliable charging experience.
