All Bee Colonies In Switzerland Are Sick, Warns Specialist

This content was published on Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 The Asian hornet is spreading rapidly in Switzerland. There have been 66 reported sightings in seven cantons this year.

According to the expert, three measures should be put in place to improve the situation: better information for beekeepers and the general public, the development of protection measures for all bees and honeybees, and finally extensive research into a sustainable strategy against varroa mites. Moreover, the mite must be fought sustainably, Neumann adds. "It's crazy that we've been at the same point for 30 years.”

Neumann also calls for a ban on the use of insecticides and pesticides. "There are frightening data on this subject. It almost took my breath away recently [...] I'm surprised we still have insects".

The specialist refutes the idea that there are too many honeybees in cities. "That's a bit like saying that there are too many cows in Switzerland because they eat the grass of deer and rabbits. The density of honeybees in Switzerland is still lower than in Africa, where bees occur naturally in the wild," he says.