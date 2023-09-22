Klöckner & Co Once Again Wins Award For Capital Market Communication In The SDAX Index

EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

manager magazine and HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management have selected Klöckner & Co as the winner among SDAX index companies in the“Investors' Darling” 2023 competition

Co takes first place among SDAX companies for second time in succession Expert jury praised clear and transparent presentation of business model and value management in annual report Duisburg, Germany, September 22, 2023 – Klöckner & Co SE (Klöckner & Co) has taken first place among companies in the SDAX index in this year's“Investors' Darling” competition for the best capital market communication. This confirms the company's top ranking from the previous year. Citing the reasons for Klöckner & Co's repeated top placement, the expert jury noted in particular the clear and transparent presentation of the business model and value management in the annual report. Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co, said:“At Klöckner

Co, we attach great importance to transparent capital market communication. We are therefore delighted that the experts have rewarded our efforts with regard to communicating our business model and value management with a top ranking.” “Investors' Darling” is one of the most prestigious competitions for capital market communication and is staged annually by HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management in cooperation with Berenberg. The expert jury analyzes the reporting and investor relations activities and policies together with the capital market presence of the 159 largest German companies in the DAX, MDAX and SDAX indices.



Klöckner & Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the leading steel service companies worldwide. Based on its distribution and service network of around 160 sites in 13 countries, Klöckner & Co supplies more than 90,000 customers. Currently, the Group has around 7,700 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €9.4 billion in fiscal year 2022. With the expansion of its portfolio of CO2-reduced materials, services and logistics options under the new Nexigen®

umbrella brand, the company is underscoring its role as a pioneer of a sustainable steel industry. At the same time, Klöckner & Co leads the way in the steel industry's digital transformation and has set itself the target of digitalizing and largely automating its supply and service chain. In this way, the Company aims to develop into the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas. The shares of Klöckner

SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse. ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100; Common Code: 025808576.



Press

Christian Pokropp – Press Spokesperson

Head of Corporate Communications | Head of Group HR

+49 203 307 2050



