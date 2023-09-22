EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

audius SE: Result of share buyback offer

22.09.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29,277 shares were tendered to the company as part of the voluntary public share buyback offer that ran until last Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Thus, the offered buyback volume was only partially utilized. The tendered shares were acquired at a price of EUR 14.05 per share. The purchase price for the buyback of the total of 29,277 shares thus amounts to EUR 411,341.85. The Company intends to use the shares to finance future acquisitions and/or to issue them to employees. The settlement of the buyback offer will take place next week. Further information on the buyback offer can be found on the Company's website ( under Investor Relations / Share Buyback.

About audius Founded in 1991, audius SE is an ITC company that operates worldwide. From network technology to specific software applications, the group of companies offers the right solutions for public-sector clients, medium-sized companies and internationally active corporations. In supporting several hundred thousand IT workstations in the DACH region, the more than 600 employees at over 20 locations - 15 of which are in Germany - focus on the use of future-oriented technologies and best practices. Another business unit deals with network infrastructures, in particular the establishment and expansion of the 5G network. The Group's customers include global corporations as well as medium-sized enterprises. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions. The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment for medium-sized companies of the Munich Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact audius SE Investor Relations t.: +49 7151 369 00 359

22.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: audius SE Mercedesstr. 31 71384 Weinstadt Germany E-mail: Internet: ISIN: NL0006129074 WKN: A0M530 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1732067



End of News EQS News Service