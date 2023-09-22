KSUM Schedules Huddle Global Startup Festival In Thiruvananthapuram From Nov 16-18

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 22 (KNN) The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising the fifth edition of 'Huddle Global' , a start-up festival from November 16 to 18 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The conclave will bring together globally-known start-up founders, mentors, investors, industry leaders and bureaucrats to deliberate on a range of issues relating to the start-up ecosystem in Kerala.







The event will be held at Kovalam city and will chart out the way forward, factoring in disruptive technologies covering the entire spectrum of human activities.

It will also focus on tapping the government and corporate business opportunities and beating the funding winter, besides deliberating on a range of live issues that need to be factored in for further growth of the ecosystem.

An impressive line-up of speakers, including entrepreneurs, managers, venture funders, investors looking for new technologies, mentors and start-up promoters from across the world, will make presentations and join deliberations, sharing their insights on critical themes relating to the start-up ecosystem within and outside the country.

Huddle Global

2023 will have more than 15,000 participants, turning the summit into a

forum to establish global linkages and open up partnership opportunities for stakeholders.

The focal sectors of the conclave are augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), fintech, life sciences, space tech, health tech, blockchain, IoT (Internet of Things), e-governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

According to KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika, Huddle Global 2023

will look into the scope of entrepreneurial opportunities across the world and explore the availability of financial and technical backing for start-ups to accelerate their growth.

“Huddle Global has been envisaged as a platform for start-ups to showcase their products and interact with technology and industry leaders from around the world on ways to move ahead in the ever-growing tech world,” said Anoop.

For more details and registration for public participation, visit:

.

(KNN Bureau)