Complaints On NCH Soar Due To Inadequate Grievance Systems Of E-Commerce Players: Official

New Delhi, Sept 22 (KNN) Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh expressed concerns on Thursday, stating that the grievance resolution systems of several major e-commerce companies have fallen short, with a significant increase in complaints reported to the National Consumer Helpline over the past four years.







Speaking at an event organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Singh informed that the number of complaints registered on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has gone up to 90,000 in November compared to 40,000 in the same month last year.

"Four years back, the number of complaints pertaining to e-commerce transactions was 8 per cent of the total complaints. Last month, it was 48 per cent of the total complaints," he said.

"That means that grievance redressal system of many of the big e-commerce companies is not working up to the mark," he added.

Singh observed a shift in the balance of power between consumers and sellers, highlighting a growing consumer vulnerability. He emphasized the critical role of the ministry in addressing this issue.

The Secretary shared that in his various interactions with corporates across the sector, including edutech, cab aggregators, food delivery platforms, online gaming platforms and e-commerce companies, he has conveyed that they cannot "take consumers for a ride.

The corporates have been asked to self-regulate, he added.

Singh informed that the NCH at present provides services in 10 languages at present, which will increase to 22 in the future.

Taking about the other initiatives of the ministry, the Secretary said the government will soon come out with guidelines for social media influencers, making it mandatory for them to disclose if they have taken money to endorse products.

He also said the consumer interest watchdog CCPA is investigating complaints relating to pricing by cab aggregators like Ola and Uber.

On misleading advertisements, he said, "We have now developed a framework for social influencers which will be released soon. They have to disclose if they have taken money to endorse the product."

On the Legal Metrology Act, Singh said more reforms are needed and sought suggestions from the industry. He also said recently the Cabinet has approved a bill which will decriminalise certain provisions under the Act.

The government is also developing standards on artificial intelligence and sustainable packaging.

(KNN Bureau)