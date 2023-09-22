Uttar Pradesh Is Fast-Growing State Economy In India: President Murmu

Noida, Sept 22 (KNN) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that Uttar Pradesh is a fast-growing economy in the country.

Speaking at the first Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show at India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, Murmu said, "India is fifth largest economy in world and will soon be third, Uttar Pradesh has a major contribution to it."







"Investment opportunities have been created, infrastructure improved in Uttar Pradesh," the President said as she inaugurated the trade show.

Murmu congratulated Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, local MPs and MLAs for organising an event of this scale.

During the inauguration, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This is the first international trade show of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi, in the past 6 years, from a sick state UP has emerged as a prosperous state, it is a big inspiration for all of us. The international trade show is an opportunity to showcase it. The potential of UP can be felt from this.”

"This new UP has good connectivity, in the form of highway, express highway, waterways and airways. This is new India's new Uttar Pradesh, it has identified its potential", said the Chief Minister.

The chief minister visited the various stalls at the trade show as soon as he arrived on Thursday, to take stalk of arrangements. Over 2,000 exhibitors, from fields such as automobiles, health-care, handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, electronics, etc, will be showcasing their products at the five-day event, said officials, adding that over 500,000 visitors, including international attendees, are expected at the event.

(KNN Bureau)