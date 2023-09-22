Bank Of England Maintains Interest Rate At 5.25 Pct

At its meeting ending on Wednesday, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of five to four in favor of the decision, the statement noted. Four members preferred to increase the interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 5.5 percent.

Latest data showed that the UK's Consumer Prices Index rose by 6.7 percent in the 12 months to August. This was the lowest inflation rate since February 2022, falling from the peak of 11.1 percent in October last year. ■

Famagusta Gazette



