Geotechnical Services Market Is Expected To Reach $3.7 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 6.7%.

Geotechnical Services

Geotechnical Services Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Geotechnical Services Market by Type (Underground City Space, Slope and excavation, and Ground and foundation) and Application (Bridge and tunnel, Building Construction, Marine, Mining, Municipal, Oil and gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global geotechnical services market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

Geotechnical service helps determine if a site is suitable for a particular construction project. Geotechnics is a civil engineering discipline that deals with the theory of the mechanics of soils and rocks to study the physical properties of terrestrial materials. Geotechnical services include drilling a deep hole in the ground, collecting soil samples, testing the sample, analyzing the test report, and making suitable foundation recommendations. These services play an important role in the planning of large infrastructures, such as high-rise buildings, bridges, railways, tunnels, and similar construction projects on land and at sea. In addition to construction, geotechnical services are used in the oil & gas and mining industries.

The massive amount of investments made by government authorities for construction activities in emerging economies is one the factors responsible for driving the growth of the geotechnical services market. Moreover, developments in oil & gas projects is anticipated to benefit the geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market in the coming years.

The geotechnical services market analysis has been done on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into underground city space, slope & excavation, and ground & foundation. The underground city space segment is expected to hold the largest geotechnical services market share during the forecast period due to the use of underground city space, which is one of the prerequisites for the development of megacities. Depending on the application, the market is categorized into bridge & tunnel, building construction, marine, mining, municipal, oil & gas, and others. The municipal segment was the major share contributor in 2020, whereas the oil & gas segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the geotechnical services market forecast period.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Competitive Analysis:

The Geotechnical service industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Geotechnical Services market include,

FUGRO

WSP

HDR

AECON GROUP INC.

KIEWIT CORPORATION

GEOQUIP MARINE OPERATIONS AG

ARUP

STANTEC

EUROGEOSURVEYS (EGS)

GARDLINE LIMITED

Region-wise, North America garnered the largest share, as the region houses major geotechnical services companies, especially in the U.S. Moreover, an increase in the number of new infrastructure projects is expected to escalate the demand for geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring tools. Therefore, the rapid development of new infrastructures in the Americas is one of the major driving factors for the geotechnical services market growth in this region.

Inquiry before Buying:

Key findings of the study

1. Region-wise, North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 6.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

2. On the basis of application, the municipal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

3. Depending on the type, the underground city space segment garnered the highest share in 2020.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn