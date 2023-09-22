Uttar Pradesh: Man, Who Attacked Woman Cop On Train, Shot Dead In Police Encounter

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The man, who had attacked woman constable on a train last month, was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday in an encounter. Two of his aides were also injured during the fight.
Last month, a woman constable was found lying in a pool of blood on board the Saryu Express near Ayodhya, there were severe injuries on her head. She's still being treated at the Lucknow hospital
Anees Khan, the prime accused in the attack, was injured in the encounter when the cops went to arrest him and died during treatment, while his aides - Azad and Vishambhar Dayal - were arrested, police said, as quoted by NDTV\"We identified and traced the accused based on technical and manual inputs, and a photo that was identified by the victim. Based on this, Ayodhya Police and a special task force conducted a raid on them,\" said Raj Karan Nayyar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya.The criminals fired at them during the raid, following which police fought back. Two were injured and arrested and another accused fled from the spotDetails awaited
