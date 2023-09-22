Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 22: Check The Fuel Rate In Your City

Let us check the rates in some other cities as well

Noida

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

Lucknow

Petrol price: Rs 96.57

Diesel price: Rs 89.76

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 101.94

Diesel price: Rs 87.89

Gurugram

Petrol price: Rs 96.84

Diesel price: Rs 89.72

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 107.24

Diesel price: Rs 94.04

Bhopal

Petrol price: Rs 108.65

Diesel price: Rs 93.90

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum regularly adjust petrol and diesel prices in India. These adjustments are made on a daily basis and are influenced by global crude oil prices.



Today, the global crude oil market has seen a marginal uptick in prices. WTI crude is currently trading at $89.58 per barrel, representing a modest increase of 0.06 per cent. Simultaneously, Brent crude oil has experienced a slight uptick of 0.09 per cent, reaching $93.07 per barrel. It's worth noting that fuel prices in India are determined in alignment with international crude oil prices. Despite this recent uptick in crude oil prices, the prices of petrol and diesel within India have remained unchanged and stable.