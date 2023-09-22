Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Bride-To-Be Papped At Udaipur Airport [PICTURES]

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha wedding: Actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Udaipur airport as she landed for her wedding festivities. Her marriage to Raghav Chaddha is on the 24th of September, Sunday. It's scheduled and planned to be the quintessential big-fat Punjabi royal wedding.



Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot in Udaipur after getting engaged in May

The couple was recently spotted at Delhi Airport as they headed to Udaipur for their pre-wedding festivities

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in a bright red jumpsuit with a beige shawl, exuding elegance and happiness

The crowd around Udaipur airport welcomed them with grand hoardings, which brought smiles to their faces

Parineeti is expected to wear a beautiful pastel-colored lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra on her wedding day

The wedding festivities are scheduled to take place at prestigious venues like Leela Palace and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur

Parineeti arrived at the airport with her parents, Reena Chopra and Pawan Chopra, while Raghav Chadha's family members were also spotted while this story is being published

The news of their engagement and upcoming wedding has been making waves on social media, drawing the attention of fans and well-wishers