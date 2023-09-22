Maria Sharapova Stages A Comeback On The Court For Pickleball Slam 2

The venue for this exciting showdown is the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in South Florida. In a social media video, the former world No. 1 shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming competition, expressing her competitive spirit and a touch of nervous excitement. The match, which is a sole doubles contest, offers a substantial USD$1 million cash prize and promises intense sporting action.

Notably, pickleball has gained tremendous popularity, with the sport's fanbase expanding rapidly, including celebrities like Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka, and LeBron James. In Australia, pickleball is also on the rise, with a considerable number of players, and Major League Pickleball Australia is set to kick off, offering substantial cash prizes.

Tennis legends Agassi and Graf, captivated by pickleball's charm after their illustrious tennis careers, eagerly look forward to the upcoming competition, ready to embrace the sport that has captivated them.

