Exclusive: KSEB Corruption Unravels, More Sensational Revelations Emerge

Inkel is the first company formed under the 'Public Private Partnership' model under the leadership of the state government.

To recall, the solar power projects run by KSEB are corrupted to the tune of crores. Samrufus, the general manager of Inkel, was found to have accepted bribe money, according to evidence obtained by Asianet News. The non-subcontracting provision was violated by Inkel's agreement. On behalf of the Minister of State-owned Industries, KSEB awarded the project to Inkel. The private company was given responsibility for KSEB's proposal to build 7 MW plants in Kanjikode of

Palakkad, and Brahmapuram in

Ernakulam. There are allegations of corruption behind the transfer of this contract to a private company in Tamil Nadu in June 2020. According to the terms of the agreement, Inkel was to set up the plant, produce power, and then hand it over to the KSEB.



Now, according to the latest findings, KSEB did not intervene even after Inkel breached the contract for three years and the bribery deal came to light. Due to their silence, KSEB lost Rs 11 crores. Former Inkel MD Venugopal demanded a high-level inquiry into subcontracting to the private company Rich Phytocare with his fake signature.

KSEB and the Inkal Group signed the contract on January 15, 2020. On behalf of Inkal, General Manager Samrufus, who is now suspended due to bribery, signed the agreement with KSEB. According to the contract, Inkal will finish the 8MW project independently of anyone else. The subcontracting of a 7 MW solar power plant to a Tamil Nadu company occurred six months after the signing of this deal. A breach of Article VIII occurred as on page six of the contract.

Inkal subcontracted with Tamil Nadu company on June 15, 2020. However, the name of former MD Venugopal is seen to have signed this agreement. Despite his revealing that it was not him to signed the contract and that his signature was forged, an investigation has not been launched against Inkal Group.