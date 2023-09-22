ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali Replaces Naseem Shah In Pakistan's Squad; Usama Mir's Surprise Inclusion

Commenting on Naseem's injury, Inzamam stated, "Naseem was injured, he was our main bowler and it was unfortunate. Hasan Ali has been performing exceptionally well, and his experience in major events for Pakistan is invaluable. His ability to bowl effectively with both the new and old ball is a significant asset."

Hasan Ali's last ODI appearance was in June 2022, and he last represented Pakistan in a Test against New Zealand in January this year.